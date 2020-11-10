A local initiative promotes the use of reusable cloth wrapping as an alternative to paper for holiday gifts.
The goal of “Wrapping for Resilience” is to reduce energy consumption used in the production of wrapping paper, according to a press release from the Dubuque County Energy District.
The release states that 30 million trees are annually used to produce wrapping paper for American consumption.
Participants may measure gifts for wrapping and will receive fabric and ribbon previously slated for a landfill.
The suggested donation is $5 per piece of fabric.
Cloth will be delivered prior to or on Dec. 14.
Visit dubuquecounty.energydistrict.org or facebook.com/dbqcoed for more information.