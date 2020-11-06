DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Farm toy enthusiasts have flocked to Dyersville for 42 years for the National Farm Toy Show.
With the COVID-19 pandemic this year, there was a possibility the event would not happen in 2020. However, the 43rd annual show will go on today and Saturday, but with some changes.
The event will be held at the former location of All American Homes, 1551 15th Ave. SE. Organizers only are filling 60% of capacity for vendors, so there will be plenty of space in between each table. There will be one-way aisles, masks are mandatory, floor markings will be present, and sanitizing stations are in place. Also, no bus shuttles will be available this year for visitors.
“We never considered moving the date,” said Kathy Scheibe, CEO of Toy Farmer Ltd. “We have made a point to do everything we can to ensure the safety of attendees.”
Hotels that will house the guests have taken security measures as well.
“I was at the hotels the other day, and you can see changes the hotels are making for all of their guests,” said Executive Director Karla Thompson, of Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce. “Breakfast areas are closed, hand sanitizing bottles/stands out, additional cleaning and, for the Toy Show, calling guests verifying room reservations.”
Shows are more spaced out than in the past allowing for more time in between.
Scheibe said it is tough to say what the attendance might look like this year.
The auction has a different look as well. It will be online at www.cornwellauction.com.
General admission is $10, and floor passes are $25. Today, floor rights begin at 9 a.m., with general admission from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Saturday, general admission is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.