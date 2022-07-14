A man was fined $430 for an assault in which a Dubuque woman was stabbed.
Brian J. Booth, 40, of Platteville, Wis., was given the sentence in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of assault with injury. Booth was initially charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon but pleaded guilty to the lesser-included charge.
Booth was also sentenced to 75 days in jail but received credit for time served toward all 75 days, according to the sentencing order from Iowa District Associate Judge Robert Richter.
Court documents state that Dubuque police responded to the 300 block of Kaufmann Avenue on Jan. 25 after a stabbing was reported.
Daphny L. Almendarez, 48, of Dubuque, had a “puncture wound on the left side of her upper back that was approximately 1 centimeter in length” as well as “a large scratch on the upper left side of her back that continued to her upper left arm” and “a puncture wound on her inner left elbow that was approximately half a centimeter,” documents state.
Almendarez told police that she had asked Booth to leave her home when he began “walking around the residence and acting strange,” documents state.
Booth stabbed Almendarez from behind when she opened the door for him to leave, documents state. Almendarez reported that she fell to the ground, screamed for help and began kicking Booth. Authorities noted there was blood on Almendarez’s shirt.
Donald A. Puccio, 57, of Dubuque, responded to the sound of Almendarez screaming and entered the living room. Documents state that Booth “squared” with Puccio in an attempt to fight, and Booth fell to the ground when Puccio punched him. Puccio then held Booth on the floor until police arrived.
Police recovered a knife with a six-inch blade at the scene, documents state. Booth also admitted to police that he stabbed Almendarez.