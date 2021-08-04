EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — The City of East Dubuque might pursue legal action after East Dubuque District Library officials refused to grant the city an easement allowing access to the rear of two buildings that the city recently acquired.
City Council members this week unanimously voted to direct the city attorney to send a letter to the library board concerning condemnation proceedings for 339 and 341 Sinsinawa Ave.
The matter was discussed by the council during a closed executive session, and City Manager Loras Herrig later declined to provide more information. However, he said Tuesday that the city’s action “does fall under potential litigation.”
The proposed easement would offer access to the back of 339 and 341 Sinsinawa, two properties the city condemned and acquired earlier this year. City officials hope to sell both properties.
In June, Herrig said three or four potential bidders had expressed interest in the properties at 339 and 341 Sinsinawa. The potential bidders requested access to the rear of the buildings, located adjacent to property owned by the library.
City officials requested that the library grant an easement of about 12 feet by 13.5 feet on the south end of the library’s parking lot to allow that access.
Library board members voted to reject the easement request at their July 14 meeting. According to a letter submitted by the library board to the city, the board “carefully considered safety and liability concerns regarding our public” when making the decision.
Library Director Brian Gomoll said library officials believe the proposed easement would cut “directly across our parking lot.”
“I don’t have legal counsel yet, but as I understand it, easements generally are from wherever the property ends to a public street. That’s how they’re written,” he said. “So in effect, what we’d have is (an easement) across the entire parking lot.”
He said the library would be liable for any incidents that were to happen in the lot as a result of the easement.
“(The library) is funded by the county, so the city doesn’t have anything to do with the lot. We maintain the lot ... so any liability on that lot would be directed at us,” Gomoll said.
As of Tuesday, Gomoll had not been contacted by the city attorney regarding the easement. He said the library board meets next Wednesday, Aug. 11, and will discuss the matter further at that time if they receive any communication from the city.