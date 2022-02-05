DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Authorities said a woman was injured Tuesday in a rollover crash.

Amanda J.R. Childers, 23, of Dyersville, was taken by family members to MercyOne Dyersville Medical Center for treatment, according to a crash report obtained Friday.

The crash occurred at about 9:20 a.m. Tuesday on Dyersville East Road. The report states that Childers was eastbound on the road when she hit a snow drift.

“The vehicle went off the road to the right into the ditch, came back up on the road and spun around, rolling over,” the report states.

