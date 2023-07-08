The Iowa Bureau of Emergency and Trauma Services sanctioned a Dubuque paramedic for allegedly being intoxicated while on duty.
Dustin Bartels, 39, of Dubuque, was allegedly intoxicated while on duty last November. Bureau records indicate he smelled of alcohol, had watery eyes and, when tested, had a blood-alcohol level of 0.104. The legal limit for driving in Iowa is 0.08.
The bureau has not disclosed whether patient care was affected by Bartels’ actions or which EMS service Bartels was working for at the time of the incident. In November 2022, Bartels was working for both the City of Dubuque Fire Department and the Key West Fire Department south of Dubuque.
The bureau recently placed Bartels’ license on probation for one year, enabling him to continue working as a paramedic. The conditions of his probation require him to follow all treatment recommendations made by his substance-abuse evaluator, provide a specimen of blood or urine to a bureau investigator if requested, and to undergo another evaluation before the end of his probation.
Court records indicate that in 2002, Bartels was convicted of possessing alcohol while underage on three occasions, and on two other occasions in 2003. In 2004, he was convicted of consumption and intoxication, and in 2005, he was convicted of consuming alcohol in a public place. Also in 2005, he was convicted of first-offense drunken driving. In 2012, he was convicted of charges related to consumption and intoxication.