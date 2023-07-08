The Iowa Bureau of Emergency and Trauma Services sanctioned a Dubuque paramedic for allegedly being intoxicated while on duty.

Dustin Bartels, 39, of Dubuque, was allegedly intoxicated while on duty last November. Bureau records indicate he smelled of alcohol, had watery eyes and, when tested, had a blood-alcohol level of 0.104. The legal limit for driving in Iowa is 0.08.

