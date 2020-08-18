ROCHESTER, Minn. — Authorities in Minnesota said they recovered a stolen vehicle from Dubuque and arrested the teenage driver.
A 17-year-old was arrested Saturday on U.S. 52 on the south side of Rochester and subsequently charged with felony possession of a stolen vehicle, according to Capt. Scott Behrns, of Olmstead County (Minn.) Sheriff’s Department. The boy’s name has not been released.
Behrns said a patrol deputy on U.S. 52 on the south side of Rochester saw a vehicle dramatically reduce its speed as it approached at about 6:10 p.m. Saturday.
The deputy was able to get behind the vehicle and observed that it lacked a license plate or temporary registration.
The deputy stopped the vehicle, and an investigation determined that it had been stolen from Dubuque. The teen was taken into custody without incident.