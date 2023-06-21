DYERSVILLE, Iowa — American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa is calling for Dyersville city leaders to amend an ordinance that includes “male or female impersonators” as “adult entertainment” with accompanying restrictions, claiming that it is unconstitutional and targets drag performers and the LGBTQ+ community.

The group sent letters to three Iowa cities on Tuesday stating that their ordinances regulating drag performers are unconstitutional. The others were Pella and Waukee.