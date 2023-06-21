DYERSVILLE, Iowa — American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa is calling for Dyersville city leaders to amend an ordinance that includes “male or female impersonators” as “adult entertainment” with accompanying restrictions, claiming that it is unconstitutional and targets drag performers and the LGBTQ+ community.
The group sent letters to three Iowa cities on Tuesday stating that their ordinances regulating drag performers are unconstitutional. The others were Pella and Waukee.
Four other Iowa communities — Eagle Grove, Grinnell, Knoxville, and Newton — have also been contacted by the ACLU about similar ordinances. Eagle Grove has already amended its ordinance, and the other three communities have said they will change theirs.
In Tuesday’s letter, the ACLU tells Dyersville officials that they must remove the references to “male or female impersonators” in their ordinance and also should inform the ACLU within 14 days whether they plan to do so.
Dyersville city code defines an “adult entertainment cabaret” as “a public or private establishment that is licensed to serve food and/or alcoholic beverages, which features topless dancers, strippers, male or female impersonators, or similar entertainers.”
In their letter, ACLU officials claim that this regulation violates citizens’ constitutional right to free speech, unfairly targets the LGBTQ+ community “based purely on animus toward that group as undesirable” and is overbroad because not all “male or female impersonators” perform in a sexually explicit manner.
“These ordinances simply perpetuate a history of hostility to the LGBTQ community,” said ACLU of Iowa Staff Attorney Shefali Aurora in a press conference Tuesday.
She said ACLU of Iowa officials spoke with city attorneys from Dyersville, Pella and Waukee over the past month regarding the ordinances, but Tuesday’s letters mark the first written communication regarding ACLU’s concerns.
“Their city attorneys told us that they would consider their options and take it to the City Council,” she said. “They have not declined to amend the ordinances … but we do not have any affirmative commitment of them amending them.”
When contacted by the Telegraph Herald, Dyersville City Administrator Mick Michel said he had “seen some correspondence in reference to” the ACLU’s communication with the city attorney, but he declined to elaborate further.
He also declined to comment on whether he and other city staff believe the ordinance was unconstitutional.
“It is the law of the City of Dyersville at this time, and the ordinance is in place and needs to be followed until such time as the council either repeals it or a court says something different,” he said.
He added that there are currently no adult entertainment facilities in Dyersville and no pending applications for adult entertainment under the ordinance.
Aurora declined to say if ACLU plans to pursue litigation against cities that do not change their ordinances.
“We never forecast litigation; however, we are showing that this is a priority for our office right now ... by sending these letters and putting the cities on notice,” she said. “We hope that they comply with the letters. If they do not, we will be looking into all of our options.”