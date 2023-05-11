It took Chelsey Huseman a few years to decide on her career path.
“I ended up taking a (certified nursing assistant) program through NICC when I was younger, when I was 19,” said Huseman, a 25-year-old student at Northeast Iowa Community College. “I was going to go for the nursing program, but I decided that wasn’t for me. So I looked into dental assisting a little bit more, and everything pretty much checked off all of my boxes.”
Huseman, of Dubuque, will be among those graduating from NICC after completing the dental assisting program, which she has been working on for the past year.
“I’ve kind of always been in health care, but this (dental assisting) is a little bit different from CNA,” Huseman said. “I had been doing that for over seven years and saw what nurses do, and that’s just not for me. Dental assisting was a way for me to venture out a little bit.”
Huseman also completed the program while caring for her 3-year-old daughter, juggling her class schedule with making sure child care was lined up for her child.
“I had to cut back on work with the program,” Huseman said. “But I had a Pell grant and loans, and I was able to utilize that kind of stuff to balance school and home life and being there for my daughter.”
Huseman’s work landed her on the dean’s list each semester, which she said has been her biggest accomplishment as a student.
She also was a part of TRIO Student Support Services, which serves first-generation students, those who meet federal income guidelines or those with a disability on the road to graduation.
“Being part of something with the school made me feel great about being there,” she said. “TRIO helped me a lot with supplies. If you’re struggling with money, you can get advice on how to budget and things like that. It’s great to have that kind of support to keep you going.”
Dawn Klostermann, NICC dental assisting program director, said Huseman is a “super-motivated” student who is passionate about dentistry and does the best for patients.
“She is a non-traditional student, and she is also a single mom,” Klostermann said. “She has just gone above and beyond to be successful and to change the direction of her life. ... Her classmates really look up to her and use her as a guidepost.”
Following graduation, Huseman said she would like to start a full-time position as a dental assistant in the Dubuque area.
“Getting an associate degree, I would love to do that,” she added.
