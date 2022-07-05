Police said a woman driving a stolen vehicle the wrong way on a Dubuque street crashed into another vehicle and fled the scene.
Brandy M. Rausch, 39, of 2080 Mullin Road, was arrested at 8:44 p.m. Sunday on charges of first-degree theft, fifth-degree theft, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of cannabidiol and possession of drug paraphernalia. Rausch also was cited with driving on the wrong side of a two-way highway, driving while suspended, failure to provide proof of financial liability and leaving the scene of an accident.
Court documents state that Dubuque police responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash at about 5:05 p.m. at Asbury Road and University Avenue.
Investigators learned that a vehicle driving south in the northbound lane of Asbury Road struck a vehicle driven by John J. Bakey, 70, of East Dubuque, Ill.,
Bakey was transported by private vehicle to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital to be evaluated, according to Dubuque police.
A witness had followed the vehicle that fled the scene and it was located unoccupied in a parking lot. Witnesses described a female leaving the vehicle and running toward Penn Place Apartments.
Officers found Rausch hiding in bushes in the rear of the apartments and saw that she had injuries that “were consistent with someone in a recent car accident,” documents state.
An investigation determined that the vehicle Rausch had been driving was stolen from McGrath Chevrolet and had stolen license plates.
Police searched the vehicle with the owner’s permission and found methamphetamine, marijuana, CBD oil and drug paraphernalia.
Rausch was transported by officers to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of her injuries.