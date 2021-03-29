Police said a man displayed a knife in the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on Sunday night, but after about three hours, the situation was peacefully resolved.
The man's name is not being released at this time.
Police reported that at about 5:55 p.m. Sunday, police met with the man in the lobby of the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center at 770 Iowa St.
"The individual displayed a knife (and) advised he wanted officers to kill him," wrote police department spokesman Lt. Ted McClimon in an email. "The individual was contained in the lobby while he spoke with officers."
The man put the knife down at about 9 p.m., and he was taken to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for an evaluation.