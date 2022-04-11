Dante A. Brandenburg
A Dubuque man recently was sentenced to five years of probation for a sex crime against a girl younger than 14.
Dante A. Brandenburg, 20, of Dubuque, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of lascivious acts with a child.
As part of a plea deal, a charge of third-degree sexual abuse was dismissed.
Brandenburg faces a 10-year prison sentence if he violates terms of his probation, according to sentencing documents prepared by Iowa District Court Judge Thomas Bitter.
Court documents state that police were alerted in February 2021 that Facebook had flagged messages between Brandenburg and the girl in which they referred to an incident of sexual assault.
The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims of sexual crimes.
The girl later told a physician during an interview at the Child Protection Center that the assault happened in January 2021.
