The manager of a Dubuque apartment complex was sentenced this week to five years of probation for stealing nearly $60,000 from a nursing home resident.
Janice K. Schultz, 59, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, after pleading guilty in February to one count of wire fraud.
A press release states that Schultz met the woman, whose name was not released, at the apartment complex she managed. The elderly woman lived alone and had no family, and she was admitted to a Dubuque nursing home after suffering a stroke and a fall in December of 2010, court documents state.
In 2011, Schultz was named her power of attorney. From April 2011 through January 2015, Schultz used that power to steal nearly $60,000 from the woman, who was diagnosed with dementia and cognitive loss, according to court documents.
Schultz used the money to buy Green Bay Packers football tickets and to pay for other personal expenses, including purchasing $24,000 in gift certificates used for a home improvement project, documents state. Schultz nearly drained the woman’s accounts to the point where she was unable to continue to pay for her care in the nursing home. As a result, beginning in February 2012, federal and state taxpayers began paying for the woman’s care through the Iowa Medicaid program, documents state.
Schultz also was fined $2,000 and ordered to make $59,963 in restitution to the victim’s estate and to repay $5,000 in attorney fees.