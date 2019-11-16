A recount on Friday narrowed the vote margin between a pair of Western Dubuque Community School Board candidates, but it did not change the results of the Nov. 5 election.
And since Jeff Wolf, of Peosta, Iowa, said he has no plans to seek additional recounts, Nancy Fett, also of Peosta, is poised to take over the District 4 seat in January.
The initial canvass of votes following the election showed Fett edging Wolf, 1,227 votes to 1,222. Wolf then requested a recount of ballots cast in Dubuque County. Though the district predominantly is located in Dubuque County, it also covers small portions of Clayton, Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties.
Wolf picked up one additional vote in the Dubuque County recount, according to Jenny Hillary, the county’s deputy commissioner of elections.
But Fett still has a four-vote lead in the race.
“I’ve said from the beginning that I thought both candidates were going to serve WD really well,” Wolf said after the recount. “And I’m sure Nancy will do that really well.”
Officials in the five counties touched by WD have canvassed the results of the Nov. 5 election, but the results will not become official until Monday, Nov. 18, when Dubuque County officials receive the abstract of votes from the other counties.