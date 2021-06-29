LANCASTER, Wis. -- The Grant County Board of Supervisors recently declined to take up a recommendation from its administrative committee to resume in-person meetings and allow others to participate via Zoom.
The administrative committee recently voted, 5-2, to move forward with in-person meetings. While the recommendation prompted discussion, no supervisor made a motion on it, so it never came up for a vote.
The lack of action means supervisors can continue attending county board meetings via Zoom, be counted as part of the quorum and collect per diem. The general public will continue to be prohibited from attending in person.
During the discussion, supervisors learned that county boards in Wisconsin had returned to in-person meetings, including neighboring Lafayette County, which met in person throughout the pandemic due to a lack of technology to host meetings virtually.
Grant County Supervisor Steve “Porter” Wagner said the reason the county is not opening meetings to the public is a concern that dropping the COVID-19 emergency proclamation could impact the county receiving money for the proposed phase 3 broadband communications project.
It is one of nine projects being considered for funding in the 2022 federal budget.
The county might not hear until September whether it will receive funding.