Two members of the Dubuque County Board of Health resigned from their positions this week, including a longtime former chair who cited delays by the county Board of Supervisors on a request to expand the health department.
“Following repeated instances where the Board of Supervisors have rejected our requests and recommendations, I can no longer justify continuing to volunteer my time to an effort that does not seem to align with their priorities,” Tom Bechen wrote in his letter of resignation.
In particular, Bechen referenced a split Board of Supervisors delaying action on a request by the Board of Health and health department leaders to expand the department by three employees with $1.3 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Supervisors Harley Pothoff and Jay Wickham have supported the idea but insisted the plan be funded by the county budget, not ARPA funds, and have not taken formal action. Supervisor Ann McDonough has supported the board’s proposal to use ARPA dollars for the expansion.
Pothoff told the Telegraph Herald he was sorry to see Bechen go.
“I’m not quite sure why there is this miscommunication or frustration that we’re not working with the board when we’ve agreed that we should expand the health department,” he said. “It’s just the process that I think has people upset.”
Bechen told the Telegraph Herald he had grown frustrated before the latest developments with the Board of Health’s recommendations, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It got to the point where I lost heart,” he said. “After all the issues with the mask mandates, issues with testing, … only once in all of those times did we get any support from the supervisors.”
The Board of Health in 2020 asked the supervisors multiple times to enact a mask mandate to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. A split Board of Supervisors did not pass a mandate until days before Gov. Kim Reynolds did so statewide as cases surged that November.
“I don’t want to make this a battle on my way out,” Bechen said. “I honestly wish everybody well. I just think I’m going to direct my energies in areas where I can be of benefit.”
Bechen had served on the Board of Health since December 2014. He had been its chair from 2017 until earlier this year and was the last remaining board member who had been serving at the pandemic’s beginning.
Wickham thanked Bechen for his years of service at this week’s Board of Supervisors meeting.
“Tom Bechen was the chair for many years, during the early start and core of the pandemic, and put in a lot of time and energy,” he said.
McDonough previously has stated concerns that delaying a decision on the board’s expansion request could lead to a loss of members.
“(Bechen) will be greatly missed by the Board of Health who rely on him for context in many of their discussions,” she said following the meeting.
Neurologist Dr. Marsha Horwitz also resigned from the Board of Health, citing growing commitments chairing the Dubuque Regional Humane Society Board of Directors and to her family.
