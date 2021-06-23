DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Two youth baseball teams representing Chicago and New York City will play a special, nationally televised game in Dyersville the evening before the historic first Major League Baseball game in Iowa.
Amateur City Elite youth baseball, of Chicago, will face a team from New York City’s DREAM program in an under-14 game played at 5 p.m. Aug. 11 at the Field of Dreams movie site, according to a press release from Major League Baseball.
The game, “A Dream Fulfilled,” is not open to the public but will be televised live on the FS1 network.
The next evening, the young players and their coaches will attend the game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees at a temporary, 8,000-seat ballpark located adjacent to the movie site.
The White Sox created the Amateur City Elite youth baseball program in 2007 to provide baseball instruction and mentorship opportunities to young athletes from Chicago’s underserved and inner-city communities, according to the release.
New York’s DREAM program was founded in 1991 as Harlem RBI when a group of volunteers transformed an empty lot in East Harlem into two baseball fields.