A scheduled local speaking appearance by a controversial priest has prompted a strongly worded statement by Dubuque’s archbishop disavowing the event.
The Rev. James Altman will serve as the keynote speaker for a fundraising event for Dubuque-based Aquinas Communications and religious radio station KCRD-FM to be held Sept. 22 at the Grand River Center in Dubuque.
Altman made national headlines this spring in La Crosse, Wis., when he was accused of flouting COVID-19 protocols, telling people that vaccines were useless and warning that anyone who imposed pandemic-related protocols would burn in hell, according to a story by The Associated Press.
Bishop William Callahan, of the Diocese of La Crosse, issued a decree July 8 removing Altman as pastor of St. James the Less Catholic Church and prohibiting the priest from celebrating Mass in public.
A statement issued Aug. 12 by Dubuque Archbishop Michael Jackels refers to Altman as “a priest of the Diocese of La Crosse, but not in good standing” while urging that “faithful Catholics should not attend the (fundraising) event.”
Tom Oglesby, president of Aquinas Communications, said he was surprised at the reaction by local church officials.
“I wouldn’t comment on the archbishop’s motivations,” Oglesby said. “We continue to plan the event and our registrations are amazing.”
Oglesby said his organization has been raising money since 2013 and began broadcasting in 2015.
“The archdiocese is not affiliated with Aquinas Communications,” Oglesby said, noting that local Catholic officials have no control over his organization or its radio station.
Oglesby said Aquinas reached out to Altman prior to this year to appear at the fundraiser.
“Father Altman is among the most-requested speakers we’ve ever had, based on the response of our listeners and the people who follow us by our newsletter,” he said. “We made contact with him a year ago — if you’re planning events like this you have to plan ahead to schedule things like travel.”
In an April story, The Associated Press detailed Altman’s vocal opposition to COVID-19 protocols from the pulpit. Video of a Palm Sunday Mass showed Altman calling the protocols “godless” and “Nazi-esque controls.”
John Robbins, director of communications for the Archdiocese of Dubuque, said local church officials are not offering additional comments on the fundraising event featuring Altman, referring to the Aug. 12 statement as the final official word on the subject.
Jackels’ statement points out that KCRD “isn’t a Catholic radio station per se,” noting that while the station airs programs with Catholic subject matter, it “has no formal relationship with the church or the archdiocese.”
The statement notes that Altman is not allowed to “celebrate Holy Mass or the sacraments in the Archdiocese of Dubuque” because of his loss of good standing within the church.
Jackels’ statement asserts that Altman has criticized some liturgical elements of church teachings derived from the Second Ecumenical Council of the Vatican, commonly known as Vatican II.
“At a recent speaking event he stated that some Vatican II documents are ‘bad news’ and contain ‘sketchy stuff’ which he says opens up the way to heresy,” Jackels wrote. “If that wasn’t bad enough, the room full of Catholics who paid money to hear that priest speak, hooted and hollered, clapping loudly in approval. For those reasons, but also because the priest claims COVID is a con, and that it’s a sin to vote for or be a Democrat, faithful Catholics should not attend that event.”
Oglesby said his group welcomes Altman to serve as speaker at the event.
“Father Altman has been gracious enough to come give us his time and the ticket sales have been just phenomenal,” Oglesby said. “We have a lot of supporters.”