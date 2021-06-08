The Transportation Security Administration will offer a temporary enrollment center for TSA Pre-check Monday through Friday, June 21 to 25, at Dubuque Regional Airport.
The application center will be located at the airline ticket office, according to a press release.
TSA Pre-check is an expedited screening program that allows airline passengers to leave on their shoes, light outerwear and belts in designated screening lanes. These passengers also can keep their laptop in its case and a compliant liquids or gels bag in a carry-on bag.
TSA Pre-check is available when flying domestically and when departing from a U.S. airport to a foreign country.
There is an $85 enrollment fee.
Appointments are available from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 5 p.m. and can be made at bit.ly/3x5X1d8.