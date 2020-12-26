More than 25 cars lined the side of Grandview Avenue in Dubuque on Friday, waiting for the gates to swing open to the Reflections in the Park light display, a luminous constant in people’s lives as an otherwise atypical year draws to a close.
Their holiday gatherings have been slimmed down or canceled altogether due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but visitors and residents looked forward to the annual drive-through event at Louis Murphy Park in Dubuque, which is drawing record-breaking crowds.
“I think it’s because we are the only event running, unfortunately,” said Darlene Bolsinger, mission advancement coordinator at Hillcrest Family Services. “And, fortunately for us, it’s a COVID-safe event.”
In 2019, the display drew a record 54,000 visitors, and she is holding her breath that figure might be broken again. Reflections opened to the public Nov. 26 and runs through Jan. 3. More than 1,100 cars rolled through the park on the event’s busiest night to date.
For many of the viewers, holiday celebrations this year also were exceptional.
Chris and Sue Lundell, of Dubuque, and their daughter, Katie, of Chicago, forwent their annual family holiday party, during which they typically host about 40 people.
“We’ve done nothing. We’re just isolated,” Sue said. “I grew up in a family of 10 children, so you can imagine how wild those Christmases were.”
Without holiday parties, dinners out and face-to-face church services, Christmas feels different, they said.
“You try to make the best of it,” Sue said.
More than 500 volunteers assist in the planning and production of Reflections, which is a major source of income for the nonprofit organization. In 2019, Reflections netted more than $162,000.
Bolsinger said proceeds are up $20,000 compared to the same time last year, good news in light of the cancellation of several of Hillcrest’s fundraising events, including a popular spaghetti dinner.
The dollars finance a bevy of programs, which include adolescent residential treatment, adoption, homelessness prevention, wellness and brain health community services and counseling.
Hillcrest worked with the City of Dubuque to reroute vehicles after the city received complaints in mid-December of traffic congestion. Dubuque Police Chief Mark Dalsing said city engineers developed a site plan, and the public works department created traffic signs.
He compared the Reflections to the Annual Fireworks and Air Show Spectacular, which occurs July 3.
“Hundreds of cars descend on an area in a short period of time, and the area isn’t used to that volume,” Dalsing said. “People want to get there early, so they get out early and often start lining up an hour-plus before the gates open. Once the gates open and the initial surge passes, it runs fairly smooth.”
Viewing Reflections is a tradition for Dr. Bill Dall and his wife, Susan Dall.
They video-conferenced with their daughter and had two guests over, a sharp departure from their typical celebration with several dozen.
“We got calls from our daughter,” Susan said. “She said, ‘Mom, it’s just not the same.’ And I said no holiday or birthdays or anything have been the same this year. It’s been a quiet time. It makes you appreciate what you had.”