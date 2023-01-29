DYERSVILLE, Iowa — A devoted volunteer who has helped make Dyersville Area Historical Society and its landmark Dyer-Botsford House what they are today soon will step back from her duties with the group.
Jean Mescher has been with the society almost from the beginning and has been a guiding force there as a board member for 23 years.
The society was established in 1983. In 1988, the group purchased the 1850 Dyer-Botsford House built by city founder James Dyer, the historical society’s website states.
The house, which now also holds the society’s doll museum, became a lot of work to operate, and Mescher, who already was involved with the society, took great interest in helping out.
“I like history and antiques and things like that, so we helped get the Dyer-B house up and running,” Mescher said.
Historical society manager Christy Deutmeyer said that assessment was too humble to describe Mescher’s work.
“She was instrumental in the remodel of our museum in the late 1980s, and she’s been a guide at the house ever since then,” Deutmeyer said.
Deutmeyer also credited Mescher with introducing what would become one of the society’s most lucrative fundraisers and a community favorite — the Victorian tea parties held regularly at the Dyer-Botsford House.
“The teas are fun. They start with finger sandwiches, go to a scone with jam and cream, then go to the dessert dish,” Mescher said. “The atmosphere of the house leads to it, too, with the big dining room table, with room to overflow. And it takes a lot of money to run the house. We apply for grants and everything but need every bit.”
Mescher said the house and museum have changed a lot since she began volunteering there.
“We have to turn down some dolls because we just don’t have the space,” she said. “We started with 900, just one collection. Now we have over 2,000. It’s filled up. But we have so many interesting things that have been added, like the hand-carved circus, which is amazing. Now we have a hand-carved merry-go-round.”
Mescher also noted that the national spotlight shone on the Field of Dreams in recent years has led to a lot more visitor traffic for the historical society.
“When people visit, they don’t just go to the Field of Dreams,” she said. “They come into town and see what else there is, which leads them to us.”
Mescher plans to step down from her spot on the board later this year. Deutmeyer said she has appreciated Mescher’s work with the society and will miss her during board meetings.
“She’s got a good sense of humor,” she said. “When I give my board report and finances, when we get 38 cents in interest, she’ll jump in with a joke about us being rich. She has a quick wit about her, but she’s a very calm person who is very knowledgeable about the community.”
