A noted Quad Cities biologist will conduct a free birding workshop this week in Dubuque County.
Kelly McKay will discuss Iowa raptors from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 18, at Swiss Valley Nature Center, 13606 Swiss Valley Road, according to a press release.
The release states that McKay, of the BioEco Research and Monitoring Center, will be joined by Mark Roberts, of Clinton County Conservation, and Brian Ritter, of the Nahant Marsh Education Center for the program, "Building Better Birders."
The workshop will focus on eagles, hawks, kites, falcons, owls and other raptors.
The event will be held indoors and masks are required.
Registration is required and can be made by calling 563-556-6745.