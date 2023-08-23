Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
GALENA, Ill. — A Galena museum will host a free open-house event this weekend.
The Galena & U.S. Grant Museum will hold the event from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, at the museum, 211 S. Bench St.
The event includes a behind-the-scenes tour of the historic 1858 Barrows Mansion.
Other open-house events are planned for Sept. 26, Oct. 26, Nov. 19 and Dec. 17 at the museum.
