The sale of the Dubuque Soccer Complex took another step forward Monday as the Dubuque Community School Board approved the terms of its sale to a company that plans to construct an indoor sports facility.

Board members voted, 4-1, to approve the terms of the sale of the soccer complex for $1.8 million to Court One LLC. Board Member Jim Prochaska, who has opposed the sale to Court One at previous meetings, cast the dissenting vote, with Katie Jones and Anderson Sainci absent.

