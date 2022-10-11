The sale of the Dubuque Soccer Complex took another step forward Monday as the Dubuque Community School Board approved the terms of its sale to a company that plans to construct an indoor sports facility.
Board members voted, 4-1, to approve the terms of the sale of the soccer complex for $1.8 million to Court One LLC. Board Member Jim Prochaska, who has opposed the sale to Court One at previous meetings, cast the dissenting vote, with Katie Jones and Anderson Sainci absent.
The terms approved by the board state that Court One officials will take possession of the nearly 50-acre property between May 10 and 30, 2023. The purchase includes all structures on the property, including “all soccer field improvements, a pavilion with restrooms, two garages and concrete parking lots,” board documents state.
The terms also allow the district to continue using the complex’s outdoor facilities for cross country and other school events at no charge.
The board voted last month to approve the sale to Court One after a public hearing in which more than 30 people spoke both in support of Court One and in support of Dubuque Soccer Alliance, which has leased the complex since 1993 and submitted the only other bid for the site at $1,552,000.
Mark Dyer, principal of Court One, said Monday that the company has a preliminary agreement with the soccer alliance for the group to serve as the facility’s “anchor tenant.” Court One is working with alliance officials on a long-term lease, which should be finalized in the next 30 days.
Dyer said company representatives have met with City of Dubuque officials regarding the design and location of the more than 100,000-square-foot indoor facility, which is planned to feature basketball courts, volleyball courts, a soccer field, a baseball and softball field and batting cages.
Though he declined to provide details, he indicated there is a possibility the facility could be constructed on a location separate from the soccer complex, based on conversations with city officials, though he also affirmed Court One’s commitment to the complex.
“I can’t tell you at this point whether it would be built over fields 1 and 2 (at the soccer complex), or over fields 3 and 4, or at another location that the city works with us to do,” he said. “Either way, there will be a beautiful indoor facility in Dubuque.”
He said the earliest construction would begin on the facility would be late summer 2023, though Court One plans to install lights at the outdoor fields at the soccer complex “promptly” after taking possession of the land.
Jon Denham, vice president of the soccer alliance, said Monday that conversations with Court One have been ongoing and are “very encouraging.”
Court One officials plan to allow the soccer alliance to continue using the property for $1 per year under several conditions, including a requirement that the group continues to maintain the soccer fields.
On its website, Dubuque Soccer Alliance has shared other components of the preliminary agreement with Court One. These include that the alliance will have full access to a minimum of five outdoor fields, as well as free access to any indoor turf space if the outdoor space has reached capacity for existing programming.
“They have offered us the space we need to operate out there, and we’re just talking through everything,” Denham said. “ … Our user groups and the alliance itself are optimistic that we’re not going to miss a beat, and we’ll be good tenants out there like we have been for 30 years. We’ll just be with a different landlord, who’s on board with our programs and wants to see us continue to succeed.”
At the meeting, School Board Member Nancy Bradley praised Court One and the alliance’s working relationship.
“I feel very good that that collaboration, as we had hoped it might go forward, is indeed going forward,” she said.
