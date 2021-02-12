PEOSTA, Iowa — Peosta officials are exploring funding options for the development of a park that would include a large water feature and trails.
City Council members met this week to discuss the project, which was presented by RDG Planning and Design as part of a newly proposed comprehensive plan for the city.
Peosta City Administrator Whitney Baethke said the city is looking into how it would potentially fund the development of a major park and trail system, which would be located west of Cox Springs Road and south of Burds Road. The primary feature of the park would include a pond that would enhance local water quality. If completed, Baethke said, the project could lay the foundation for future commercial development around the park and the creation of a town center.
“This is basically an opportunity to develop the geographic center of our community,” Baethke said. “A major component of this would be the park with a water quality feature.”
While all the projects proposed by RDG remain in the early conceptual phase, Baethke said particular attention is being devoted to the development of the park, which could serve as the backbone for development along Cox Springs and Burds roads. Additionally, the city has already been pre-approved for a $520,000 sponsored project grant from Iowa’s State Revolving Fund, which could go toward funding the development of the pond.
However, even with the grant, the project remains a major undertaking for the community, Baethke said.
“The development of that is a big elephant for a community of our size,” Baethke said. “We are now talking about how moving forward with that would affect the budget.”
Baethke said the city is working with RDG to develop more detailed designs of the park. She added that community input sessions will also be held to gather public opinion.
City Council Member Gerry Hess said the City Council has not devoted itself to the project but does intend to research it as much as possible.
“We want to get better direction on what to do,” Hess said. “We want to look at the possibility of adding more things to the city as far as parks and recreation, but we want to make sure to explore every avenue.”
City Council Member Doug Hughes said he believes residents should provide as much input as possible.
“There is an interest in parks and recreation, but we want to be able to show a design that people can see,” Hughes said.
Baethke said the value of the sponsored project grant could decline over time, so, if the project is pursued, she hopes for construction to begin in about two years.