It’s time for carnival rides, tractor pulls and more: Fair season is here.
The Delaware County Fair kicked off Monday in Manchester, Iowa, with a slew of local fairs set to follow in the coming weeks.
Here are some of the highlights of what’s to come at local county fairs in Iowa.
Delaware County Fair
When: Monday, July 12, through Sunday, July 18, in Manchester
Entertainment and more: Monday will feature a fair kick-off parade, along with free inflatable slides and obstacle courses for kids.
A free Christian concert will be held on Wednesday night featuring We Are Messengers.
The fantasy truck and tractor pull will be held in the grandstand on Saturday night, followed by music until 1 a.m. at the Budweiser True Music Stage.
What’s new: The Harlem Wizards show basketball team will entertain crowds with a game in the grandstand on Tuesday night.
“We’re really excited about it — we’ll be laying down a full-size court and arena hoops,” Fair Manager Jeannie Domeyer said.
Other highlights: There will be contests for homemade salsa, wine and home-brewed beer throughout the week.
More information: delawarecofair.com
Great Jones County Fair
When: Wednesday, July 21, through Sunday, July 25, in Monticello
Entertainment and more: Fair Secretary Diane Haag said organizers will hold the fair queen coronation on July 20, followed by a motocross event. The National Summer Slide tractor pull will be held Wednesday night.
Thursday night’s concert in the amphitheater features country act Dan + Shay with special guest Gavin DeGraw. The concert for Friday night is southern rock group Zac Brown Band with special guest Ross Ellis.
Saturday night’s concert features country artist Kane Brown with special guests Midland and Restless Road.
What’s new: Haag said the Great Jones County Fair will have a Taste of Tuscany tent for the first time.
Other highlights: The Farm Bureau BBQ Contest will be held all day Sunday. Haag said three categories will be judged, and trophies will be given to the winners.
More information: greatjonescountyfair.com
Dubuque County Fair
When: Tuesday, July 27, through Sunday, Aug. 1, in Dubuque
Entertainment and more: The 68th annual Dubuque County Fair has a Mardi Gras theme, General Manager Kevin Kotz said.
As always, 4-H livestock and projects will be shown and judged throughout the week.
“The kids work hard all year with their animals to get them to where they need to be,” Kotz said.
Thursday night features a country concert with Chris Lane, and Friday will feature a rock concert with Queensryche.
A tractor pull will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday.
What’s new: Reptile Adventures will have reptiles such as snakes and snapping turtles available at different times of the day for people to pet and take photos with them.
Dubuque’s Creative Adventure Lab also will be at the fair with multiple arts and crafts opportunities.
Other highlights: In addition to carnival rides, fair attendees can enjoy grounds entertainment including a hypnotist, magic shows and fan favorite Jim Wand with his bubble tower.
The demolition derby will be held at noon on Sunday with stock car races in the evening.
More information: dbqfair.com
Jackson County Fair
When: Tuesday, July 27, through Sunday, Aug. 1, in Maquoketa
Entertainment and more: A parade down Main Street will lead to the fairgrounds on Tuesday. The queen will be crowned, and the 4-H Farm Olympics will follow.
The truck and tractor pull will be held Wednesday night at the grandstand.
“Before that, we will have the Power Wheels Pull for young children,” Fair Manger Lanny Simpson said.
What’s new: Throughout the week, the fair will feature a mobile glass studio where a glassblower will create artwork such as vases and jewelry.
“We don’t want people to get bored when they come to the Jackson County Fair,” Simpson said. “We always want something new.”
Other highlights: Sunday night will feature the popular Night of Destruction event.
More information: jacksoncountyiowafair.com
Clayton County Fair
When: Wednesday, Aug. 4, through Sunday Aug. 8, in National
Entertainment and more: A free barbecue dinner will kick off Clayton County’s fair at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Thursday will feature a motocross event followed by a concert by country artist Mark Wills in the evening. Friday night will feature a concert by country act Chase Bryant.
A kiddie tractor pull and stick horse rodeo will be held Saturday in the grandstands. The evening will feature the annual bull bash.
Other highlights: Fair Secretary Jeri Schiffman said the fair will include a variety of 4-H shows, including a dairy goat show, sheep and rabbit shows.
“We’re looking forward to a much larger crowd this year and for people to see all those things they didn’t get to see last year (because of COVID-19),” Schiffman said.
More information: claytoncountyfair.com