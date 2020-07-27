Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from around the tri-state area. This week, we highlight developments in Dyersville, Iowa, Boscobel, Wis. and Galena, Ill.
A lengthy effort to renovate a longtime Dyersville pizza restaurant is nearly complete.
Chad’s Pizza & Restaurant,
108 1st Ave W, has been under construction since late February. The work forced the beloved eatery to scale back services and, for one prolonged stretch, close its doors entirely.
Owner Chad Clouse said work will be wrapped up by mid-August. After years of success, it had become clear that such a project was necessary.
“We were having some growing pains,” he said. “We outgrew our kitchen, our storage and our refrigeration space. This was something that had to be done.”
The pizzeria dates back to 1978, when it was opened under the name Leroy’s Pizza & Restaurant. Clouse and his wife, Amy, became owners in 2004 and changed the name to Chad’s Pizza & Restaurant.
Clouse said the eatery has seen steady growth in its dining business in recent years. It also began wholesaling its products in 2019, reinforcing the need for additional space.
Construction forced Chad’s to close its doors entirely for a 10-week stretch beginning in mid-March. The business later reopened for carryout and delivery services, but the dining room has remained closed.
When the revamped dining room opens in a few weeks, customers will be able to enjoy a space with a variety of new seating and decor.
“It’ll be fun for customers to come back and see it,” Clouse said. “I think I’ll see a few jaws dropping.”
As part of the renovation, crews moved the kitchen from the front of the building to the back. The owners modernized kitchen equipment and purchased a second pizza oven, which will double production capabilities.
Chad’s Pizza is currently open for pick-up and delivery from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. The business can be reached at 563-875-2483.
NEW ERA FOR BOSCOBEL BUSINESS
In many ways, Will Connely felt uniquely prepared to take the reins at a popular Boscobel business.
Connely has been working part-time at Boscobel Bowl & Banquet for the past 13 years, learning about the business and establishing a rapport with many customers.
But he admitted that owning the place has been a bit of an adjustment.
“It is more gratifying, and it’s also a lot more work,” he said with a laugh. “Being an owner is definitely a seven-days-a-week, 24-hours-a-day type of thing.”
Connely took ownership on July 1, marking a new chapter for a business that had been owned by siblings Stacey Karsten and Jan Richter for the past 26 years.
Karsten is confident that he is putting the operation in capable hands.
“It really helps that (Connely) has worked here,” he said. “He knows the ins and outs of the business.”
While he isn’t trying to reinvent the business, Connely has sought to enhance the customer experience by expanding the hours and the menu.
Previously open just four days per week during the summer, the business is now open every day.
Connely is also adding some flair to the existing menu by adding daily specials and placing a heavy emphasis on smoked meats.
He has previously worked multiple jobs in the restaurant industry and is taking a hands-on approach as a business owner.
“I am in the kitchen almost every night,” he said.
Boscobel Bowl & Banquet opens at 11 a.m Saturday, Sunday and Monday and opens at 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
Connely said closing time varies based on business levels. The business stays open until at least 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday — and at least 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
The business can be reached at 608-375-2200.
NEW AMENITIES AT RESORT
A local resort recently unveiled a new-and-improved clubhouse with enhanced amenities and impressive views.
Officials at Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa in The Galena Territory opened Highlands Restaurant and Lounge 289 last month, according to Director of Sales and Marketing Colin Sanderson.
The restaurant and lounge serves a wide selection of
locally produced beers, spirits and foods.
They connect to an expanded outdoor deck that offers views of the resort’s most famous golf course, The General.
Sanderson noted that the lounge space features four glass garage doors that can be opened on nice spring, summer and fall days.
“We’ve always been known as a premier golf destination,” he said. “What we were lacking was the premier clubhouse and restaurant to go along with it.”
The drinking and dining upgrades were part of a broader renovation of the clubhouse.
Crews have also completed a new pro shop on the facility’s lower level. It is three times larger than the old shop, providing ample space for golfers to check in and peruse the retail area.
Officials also plan to relocate a general store and gas station to the clubhouse by mid-August, Sanderson said.
Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa can be reached at 815-777-5000.