Police said two people were injured when a driver crashed into two parked vehicles Wednesday in Dubuque.
Royal D. Hughes, 76, and passenger Joyce M. Hughes, 76, both of Dubuque, were taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment , according to Dubuque police.
The crash occurred at about 12:15 p.m. Wednesday on Tomahawk Drive. Police said Royal Hughes was driving east when he lost control of his vehicle and it struck the parked vehicles.
Royal Hughes was cited with failure to maintain control of his vehicle.
