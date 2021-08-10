Sorry, an error occurred.
ASBURY, Iowa -- The City of Asbury announced this morning that a children's mountain bike race set for today has been postponed.
The fifth annual event on the bike trail at Cloie Creek Park has been pushed to Monday, Aug. 16, due to the recent rain. There is no cost to participate.
The race will feature three age divisions: 6 years old and younger, which will bike 0.8 miles; 7 to 9 years old, 1.5 miles; and 10 to 12 years old, 2.3 miles.
Registration will start at 5 p.m., with racing starting at 5:30. Medals will be given to the top three boys and girls in each division, and there also will be raffle prizes.
