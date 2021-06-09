PEOSTA, Iowa — A Dubuque County woman is accused of biting her mother during a disturbance in which she knocked over her son in his high chair.
Morgan M. Quick, 21, of Peosta, was arrested at 8:19 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Cedar Cross Road on charges of domestic assault with injury and child endangerment with injury.
Court documents state that Quick assaulted her mother, Janet Quick, 56, at about 6:55 p.m. Monday at their Peosta residence.
Morgan Quick bit her mother on the right forearm, leaving teeth marks and bruising, according to documents.
“Morgan Quick also bit Janet (Quick) on the right shoulder, attempted to gouge her eyes, and Janet received a cut on her right index finger,” documents state.
Morgan Quick’s 1-year-old son was knocked over in his high chair during the incident.