Lawmakers from eastern Iowa collectively rejoiced this week as a five-year extension of a federal biodiesel tax credit appears likely.
However, legislators from both sides of the aisle were equally disappointed with new rules regarding the renewable fuel standard, though Republicans and Democrats diverge somewhat on whom is to blame.
The tax credit, created in 2005, gave producers a $1-per-gallon credit off their total tax liability. However, it was allowed to expire in 2017.
Freshman U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa, sought to address that early, reaching across the aisle into another legislative chamber to join her fellow Iowa lawmakers in pushing for the credit’s return.
“I was super happy to see the movement when it comes to biodiesel and this extender,” she said Thursday. “I remember watching in 2018 under the previous, Republican-controlled Congress as this credit was led to expire.”
Finkenauer and fellow first-year U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa, successfully amended the end-of-year spending bill to extend the credit to 2022. The bill, which passed through the U.S. House on Tuesday, retroactively extended the tax credit to its sunset in 2017.
U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, now is taking up the fight in the U.S. Senate.
Finkenauer said this is a huge positive, especially for soybean growers in Iowa. She also said the five-year extension will keep future legislators from “playing cards with it” — at least for a while.
In the same week, though, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency rolled out a new rule on the renewable fuel standard, a policy requiring refineries to blend a certain amount of renewable fuels.
EPA officials and area lawmakers had agreed upon language that would make up for more than 30 exemptions to the RFS granted to oil companies in the past year. However, the language was omitted from the final version of the rule.
“We were guaranteed a deal in September, and we were assured of that same deal in October,” U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, said in a press release. “Yet EPA rolled out, and has now finalized, a different proposal.”
Both Ernst and Grassley blamed EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler — and not President Donald Trump — for the surprise omission.
“Once again, EPA is playing games and not helping President Trump with farmers,” Grassley said in the same release.
But Finkenauer said diverting blame from Trump is unfair.
“I cannot overstate how disrespectful it feels to watch other leaders in our state continue to make excuses for this administration and this president, putting it all solely on the EPA when it is this president’s EPA,” she said. “These are decisions that have come down from the top. This president has not been a friend to renewable fuel.”