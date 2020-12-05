The holiday shopping season is in full swing, and according to a new survey from Junior Achievement, teens still plan to open their wallets despite the economic impacts of COVID-19.
The national survey, conducted in late October by the research firm ENGINE Insights, asked 1,003 teens ages 13 to 17 about their holiday shopping plans.
Only 11% of teens responded that they are less likely to give gifts this year, although more than half — 53% — said COVID-19 has “altered” their holiday shopping plans.
In some cases, that means shopping online. More than one-third of respondents — 36% — said they are likely to make all of their holiday purchases online.
However, more teens indicated that they plan to use a combination of online and in-person shopping. A total of 68% of respondents expect to do some shopping in stores, and 65% said they expect to do some online.
Local JA leaders said the results of the annual survey are a reminder that talking to teens about budgeting will be more important than ever this year.
“Clearly, teens are still planning to do their Christmas shopping,” said Tawnya Hambly, vice president of marketing and communications for JA of the Heartland. “The biggest thing now is for families to think about teens’ spending and how they can help them budget and not overspend.”
She said overspending during the holidays isn’t just a concern for teens.
“I think it’s true for all people and all ages,” she said. “It’s easy to get caught up in the holiday season and want to give, and it’s easy to overspend.”
But for teenagers, some of whom might make major purchases, a few extra dollars could add up quickly. About 20% of the teens surveyed said they anticipate spending $100 to $249 on holiday gifts.
“That credit card keeps giving back interest, and your $50 purchase quickly becomes much more than that,” said Scott Ellerbach, vice president of business development for JA of the Heartland.
Financial conversations can be tricky for parents and guardians, Hambly said, so JA has developed a variety of digital financial literacy resources to get the ball rolling. Available at jaheartland.org, the activities are divided into elementary, middle and high school levels and feature interactive lessons on topics such as cashless payment options and the basics of compound interest.
“Sometimes parents (and) adults aren’t always comfortable talking about financials or don’t really know how to start that conversation, and it can be hard to keep kids engaged in it, so those resources are a tool,” Hambly said.
Ellerbach said the digital activities are just part of the organization’s virtual outreach this fall.
Due to COVID-19, JA volunteers have been unable to visit local classrooms and present lessons on financial literacy, career readiness and entrepreneurship. Instead, they are providing virtual lessons through recorded videos or real-time virtual presentations.
“We’re still trying to keep connected with the kiddos and keep some normalcy in an abnormal time,” he said. “As we navigate through the pandemic, we can see now the families and the kids that have been able to weather it a little better because they have a better understanding of how to manage a budget.”