A man again running for Dubuque City Council contends that a city sustainability initiative is part of larger attempt to establish a “new world order,” that local school board members are Marxists and that local hospitals are falsely reporting COVID-19 cases.
Tim Flynn, 52, is running in the March 29 special election for the council’s Ward 4 seat. Flynn is the second candidate to file for the election, joining production materials planner Erik Kronstedt. Several other residents have announced their intentions to run for the position, but they have not filed. The filing period runs through Feb. 4.
The vacancy was created when the former seat holder, Brad Cavanagh, was sworn in as mayor earlier this month.
Last fall, Flynn ran for an at-large seat on the City Council, but he garnered the third-most votes in the four-person primary and did not advance to the general election.
Currently working part time as a general maintenance employee for McDermott Oil Co., based in Cascade, Iowa, Flynn said he is running again to give a voice to all Dubuque residents.
“I’m the one who will represent the vast population of Dubuque that doesn’t really have representation,” he said. “Right now, the council is completely operated by one side, one party and one club.”
He accused the current City Council of being made up entirely of and directed by Democrats. Municipal elections in Iowa are nonpartisan, though at least several City Council members are registered Democrats.
Flynn also contends that Dubuque is part of a national conspiracy to implement policies and laws that will strip residents of their rights and worsen the economy. He has shared this opinion on social media as well. Labeling it as an attempt to establish a “new world order,” Flynn didn’t provide any evidence for his accusations but added that the city’s Sustainable Dubuque initiative, started by city leaders to improve the community’s impact on the environment, is part of a larger global movement to remove the rights of individuals.
“I know I’ll be called a conspiracy theorist, but I know that this is true,” Flynn said. “They want to destroy the dollar and create new currency. It’s a big club, and we are not in it.”
Flynn also accused the Dubuque Community School Board of being made up of Marxists and claimed he has seen lesson plans from the Dubuque Community School District that teach critical race theory, an academic concept that emphasizes the role that race and racism plays in shaping U.S. law and government. Again, he previously shared this accusation on social media.
When reached by the Telegraph Herald, a spokesman said the Dubuque school district does not teach critical race theory. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill in June that banned the teaching of such “divisive concepts” in K-12 public schools and in public colleges and universities.
The City Council does not have any oversight over the school district.
Flynn also accused local hospitals of falsely inflating the number of COVID-19 cases among patients, again without providing any evidence for his assertion. On Wednesday, he was making that accusation on a story shared on the TH Facebook page. When asked for proof, Flynn pointed to the financial support that all hospitals have received from the federal government during the COVID-19 pandemic.
There are no credible public reports in the U.S. of hospitals exaggerating the number of COVID-19 cases for federal funding.