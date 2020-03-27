ELIZABETH, Ill. -- A thief or thieves recently broke into a rural Elizabeth garage on West Hanover Road and stole two all-terrain vehicles, according to authorities.
The thefts occurred during the early morning hours Tuesday, according to a Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Department press release.
The sheriff's department did not provide an estimated value of the ATVs.
Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to contact the Dubuque-Jo Daviess Crime Stoppers at 800-747-0117 or the Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Department at 815-777-2141.
A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered to anyone with information that leads to an arrest. Callers may remain anonymous.