HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Southwestern Wisconsin School District voters have rejected a proposed $3.9 million measure that would have been used to balance the district’s operating budget for the next three years.
The measure was rejected on Tuesday’s municipal ballot, with 600 people voting against it and 588 voting in favor. It marked the first time the district asked voters to approve such a measure, which covers operating costs rather than capital projects.
The measure needed a simple majority to pass.
The measure would have allowed the district to exceed its revenue limit by up to $1.2 million for the 2023-2024 academic year, $1.3 million for the 2024-2025 academic year and $1.4 million for the 2025-2026 academic year and to levy those funds via local property taxes.
The money would have helped cover standard operating and programming expenses for the next three school years in the face of what district leaders have called a “fiscal cliff” caused by the running out of pandemic-era school aid without the promise of funding increases from the state government.
Superintendent John Costello previously said that without the additional revenue from the ballot measure, the district would have to look at ways to reduce some of its largest expenses, including salaries, benefits and purchased services, as soon as the 2023-2024 school year.
