HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Southwestern Wisconsin School District voters have rejected a proposed $3.9 million measure that would have been used to balance the district’s operating budget for the next three years.

The measure was rejected on Tuesday’s municipal ballot, with 600 people voting against it and 588 voting in favor. It marked the first time the district asked voters to approve such a measure, which covers operating costs rather than capital projects.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.