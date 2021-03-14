Chuck Andracchio restores a wooden bench at the Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens or hauls broken pieces of fallen tree down the steep trail at Little Maquoketa River Mounds State Preserve and recharges himself.
“It’s just a neat experience,” Andracchio said of the volunteer rehabilitation work he performs at the mounds, a 41-acre preserve located north of Heritage Pond on U.S. 52 that is home to 32 Native American conical burial mounds. “I love cleaning it up. I go up there — especially during this pandemic — and you feel at peace up there.”
Andracchio, 69, is a regular volunteer at the mounds. The retired Dubuquer also is starting his fourth year volunteering at the arboretum as a member of what he calls “the Thursday crew.”
“The Thursday crew is called the “Brown Team” here at the arboretum,” said Sandi Helgerson, the arboretum’s executive director. “They basically do any kind of maintenance project — sometimes cutting down trees and removing them, sometimes building retaining walls. They install our benches. Sometimes they’re painting something. It’s everything under the sun.”
Andracchio also restores himself at the arboretum, even as he labors.
“I love the arboretum, and the plan was, when I retired, I was going to volunteer there,” he said. “The arboretum is just a beautiful natural setting. It’s such a peaceful, tranquil beautiful place.”
Andracchio spends about nine months a year volunteering at the arboretum.
“Chuck has worked on power washing old wooden benches and refinishing them and he made custom shelving for inside of our gift shop — he’s very handy,” Helgerson said.
Andracchio worked at Eagle Point Software, then spent about eight years at Tricor Insurance, then spent the last three years of his career back at the software company. He volunteered during his working career, too.
“I’m a 15-year veteran of the Rotary Club,” Andracchio said. “I did lots of volunteer work there, including roadside pickup. I coordinated that for a number of years down by St. Catherine (in southern Dubuque County).”
Retirement meant he could devote more time to volunteering — and more time outdoors.
“Now that I am retired, I have a lot of time on my hands and I love to be outdoors,” Andracchio said.
Andracchio had long-term plans to volunteer at the arboretum. His most-recently adopted volunteer project occurred more by chance.
“He was an active volunteer at the arboretum, and he stumbled upon the Little Maquoketa River Mounds,” said Kaytlan Moeller, naturalist with Dubuque County Conservation.
A friend told Andracchio about the river mounds area about five years ago.
“I walked (through) it a couple times four or five years ago,” Andracchio said. “Then, two years ago, I started to do some repair work.”
That initial work was on his own accord. A year ago, Andracchio called county conservation officials, told them he was willing to help, and asked what they needed done.
“He brought in multiple other volunteers and we provided him with various tools,” Moeller said. “He gave a spark to the active management of that property. He has been checking in at least once a week — sometimes more — and repairing steps or maintaining the inside or outside of the fence around the river mounds.”
Moeller said Andracchio’s efforts fill a gap conservation staff couldn’t fill because of the scope of the work and the staff’s other obligations throughout the county.
“We have so many acres to manage,” Moeller said. “He has been picking off (the restoration efforts) piece by piece and his impact has been great.”
The mounds will host a 40th anniversary of its commemoration as a preserve this summer.
Moeller describes Andracchio as “a really fun guy.”
“He likes to really get after stuff,” she said. “He brought skills that he learned from the arboretum and brought them to the river mounds. He was excited with the possibility of making something great there.”
Andracchio’s parents both volunteered locally and he has an appreciation for how volunteerism can improve a community.
“It is incredible, the volunteer opportunities and the need for volunteers (in the area),” he said. “Without volunteers, we’d be hurting — everywhere in the country.”