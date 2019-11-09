DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — Authorities said two people were injured in a crash Monday in Grant County caused by “excessive speed” and confusion over GPS directions.
Veltcho K. Kocherov, 34, and his passenger, Pricy Salgado, 28, both of Chicago, each suffered minor injuries but declined being taken by ambulance for medical treatment, according to a press release issued Friday by the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 12:50 a.m. Monday on Pitzen Lane south of Dickeyville. The release states that Kocherov was southbound on U.S. 61 when his GPS instructed him to turn right onto U.S. 151, but he turned early, instead turning onto Pitzen.
“Due to excessive speed, Kocherov was unable to negotiate a curve in the road,” the release states.
His vehicle entered the ditch, hit a power pole and rolled several times.