The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Jeffrey A. Squires, 69, of Center Point, Iowa, was arrested at 8:25 p.m. Friday at Hilton Garden Inn, 1801 Greyhound Park Road, on charges of assault and public intoxication.
  • Cody T. Helfers, 29, no permanent address, was arrested at 2:05 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Central Avenue on charges of unlawful possession of a prescription drug and public intoxication.