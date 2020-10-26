Throughout the week, community leaders are holding virtual Zoom sessions to educate the community on the political process before holding an early voting event on Saturday, Oct. 31.
Antonio Mouzon, a University of Dubuque professor and owner of Mindset Nutrition, said the week is intended to let people know more about those on the ballot and how they plan to improve outcomes for the Black and Brown communities.
“I know that in previous times, just myself, I haven’t been educated in the political process,” he said. “I would go to the polls and see names on the ballot and not know who they were, what they did and how they affected me and my family.”
Anderson Sainci said he was asked by Mouzon and Queens for Peace co-founder Dereka Williams to help with the week’s events. Sainci is the resource management coordinator and supervisor for the City of Dubuque, a Dubuque Community School Board member and a Black Men Coalition member.
“Those two leaders right there are the movers and the shakers in the community,” Sainci said.
Messages left for Williams seeking comment for this story were not returned.
A link to access the week’s virtual sessions, all of which take place from 6 to 7 p.m., is shared on the Learn About the Political Process page at https://bit.ly/31BTaY0.
Tonight, attendees will hear the “nitty gritty” of the voting process and what items need to be brought to the polls, Sainci said.
The conversation on Tuesday, Oct. 27, will be lead by Williams and focus on Black women.
“Black women are the backbone of their community, their homes and their families, and Dereka felt that Black women’s voices are not heard enough,” Sainci said. “For candidates looking to run, hopefully, this will be a great opportunity to hear their wants and desires to figure out how to add them to their platforms.”
Candidates also will share information about themselves and how they plan to impact people of color, Mouzon said. The session on Wednesday, Oct. 28, will feature Democratic candidates such as Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, and Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque. On Thursday, Oct. 29, the focus will be on Republican candidates like James’ opponent, Pauline Chilton, and Jochum’s challenger, Jennifer Smith.
“We are in a health pandemic and a social pandemic, and it’s really important we mobilize in a particular way, not in any particular affiliation, but to become more active in voting,” Mouzon said.
The Friday, Oct. 30, session will be a panel discussion led by Mouzon focused on Black business owners. Sainci noted that data shows 40% of Black businesses might close due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The week culminates at an event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, in Comiskey Park. Then, people can both register to vote and vote early.
Mouzon said zippia.com, a career resource site, ranks Iowa as the second-worst state for Black Americans to live. Racial disparities exist on almost all levels, including housing, education and incarceration rates.
“We really need to take action just to improve our statistics and the overall Black experience,” Mouzon said. “I’m just really encouraging people to attend the events, have courage to ask questions and be inspired to make a vote.”