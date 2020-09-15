MANCHESTER, Iowa -- Three area graduates have received $750 scholarships from Regional Medical Center Auxiliary.
- Christopher La Rosa, a 2020 West Delaware High School graduate, is attending the University of Iowa, as he begins his studies in biology (pre-med) to become a heart surgeon.
- Paige McDermott, a 2020 Beckman Catholic High School graduate, is attending the University of Northern Iowa, where she is studying nursing through the UNI/Allen program to become a pediatric oncology nurse.
- Erika Supple, a 2020 Maquoketa Valley High School graduate, is attending Northeast Iowa Community College, enrolled in the nursing program.
The auxiliary annually awards scholarships to area residents pursuing an education at an Iowa college in a health-related field.
Selection is based on academic record, financial need and participation in extracurricular and community activities.