GARNAVILLO, Iowa — Blowing back grass and crops in the field like a miniature rocket ready to launch, the Aeroseeder drone was just waiting on its pilot.
“Taking off in three, two, one,” Aeroseeder creator Thomas Leitgen said before he launched the drone, which then spread seeds along a path Leitgen had already mapped out on a tablet.
In 2016, Leitgen created Aeroseeder, a specialized drone to help farmers spread cover crop seeds. His father gave him the idea after a crop duster had a late start to spreading cover crops in his fields, resulting in a lackluster crop year.
Leitgen has since been developing what he refers to as his “flying robotic disc spinner.” He hopes to have the first three ready to sell at the end of the month and sell 100 more within the next year.
Compared to a crop duster, Leitgen said the Aeroseeder drone is meant to be easily transported, used by a wider customer base and to get into places larger aircrafts can’t reach.
“This machine is quite capable of hard farm work,” Leitgen said. “We knew the drones would be out in the field and working a lot.”
The Aeroseeder can carry up to a 30-pound load of seed and perform six flights per hour, which can cover about 18 acres. However, Leitgen said the seeding rate can be adjusted based on a farmer’s needs.
The drone is designed specifically with cover crops in mind, which farmers plant to help with soil health, erosion and compaction, Leitgen said.
Helping develop the drone technology is a team of specialists and consultants that Leitgen knows from all over the world. It also has voices of people right in Garnavillo, including Leitgen’s friend and Aeroseeder volunteer tech advisor William Wille.
Wille said he usually makes suggestions and helps problem solve on the technology, though he did note he came up with the Aeroseeder name.
Also aiding with further Aeroseeder development is a $25,000 Proof of Commercial Relevance loan that the Iowa Economic Development Authority Board gave the startup last week.
Leitgen said the loan will help fund further testing to refine flight capabilities before he begins showing the drone on the road.
Part of the goal with the Aeroseeder is to possibly replace crop dusters over the span of many years, Leitgen said, as flying crop dusters can be a dangerous job.
By comparison, the drone is “safer, and it’s cheaper,” Wille added.
Leitgen said about 70% of U.S. crop dusters are used in the Midwest, with Iowa as “crop duster central.” As he continues his work on the Aeroseeder, Leitgen said the development of products meant to help farmers should stay close to home.
“I feel very strongly that the kind of technology we’re working on should be Iowa technology,” he said. “It should be in our state.”
In the meantime, Leitgen and his team are continuing to fine-tune the Aeroseeder right at his home on Elmwood Farms.
“This could be a potential drone factory with fields as the testing grounds,” he said.