DYERSVILLE, Iowa — The first-ever Major League Baseball game in Iowa — and one of the biggest sporting events in the history of the tri-state area — will have to wait.
MLB announced Monday that it had canceled the Aug. 13 matchup between the Chicago White Sox and St. Louis Cardinals at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, a move spurred by COVID-19.
The silver lining? A source with knowledge of the league’s decision confirmed that MLB intends to play a game in 2021 at the Dyersville site and that early plans call for an August game still featuring the White Sox.
While the decision to cancel this year’s game came relatively late, the opportunity to host a game, hopefully complete with fans, in 2021 fulfilled the wishes of some local leaders.
Dyersville Mayor Jim Heavens said the city would be ready.
“We’ve got everything in place to do it next year,” he told the TH when reached Monday afternoon after word of this year’s cancellation came out. “It is not my decision. I think the city was ready to help MLB and stand behind everything they want to do. I think they are going to be better off to cancel and redo it next year.”
Tom Olberding, co-owner of Textile Brewing Co. in Dyersville, said his business had been busy stocking its basement with kegs of its most popular beer in anticipation of the event. Now, he isn’t sure what to expect.
“Obviously, the media and the teams would be a big part of who was going to come here,” he said. “I do not know about fans who had made time to come out. They may still come. I hope some of them will still come.”
Earlier this year, Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce held information sessions for residents interested in listing their homes on Airbnb during the MLB game.
After the pandemic began, Karen Tieskoetter, who rents out her home in Dyersville using Airbnb, said the reservation she had for the game was canceled. But not long after, someone else reserved her home for the same dates. Later, when it was announced the Cardinals would take the spot of the New York Yankees, that reservation was canceled, too.
“I was excited about having everything going on in town,” she said. “COVID has changed a bit for my business, but I would hope next year, if things are better, they would schedule another game and have it happen.”
Keith Rahe, the CEO and president of Travel Dubuque, said it is unclear if work to finish up the grandstands and clubhouse at the 8,000-seat stadium at the Dyersville movie site will continue this year.
Roman Weinberg, director of operations for Go the Distance Baseball, said the Field of Dreams movie site was slated to be closed to the public from Aug. 8 to 16 in relation to the game, but it now might remain open.
Weinberg said although the four-day celebration poised to include a country music concert, celebrity question-and-answer session and historical baseball exhibits will not happen this year, plans can move forward to host the festival in 2021.
“We plan on moving forward with that festival,” he said. “There are a lot of silver linings to look forward to next year.”