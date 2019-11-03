EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Larger classrooms, an auxiliary gym, new libraries and a technology lab are among amenities East Dubuque school district leaders hope to provide students with a move to a single campus.
“It’s about making sure we have spaces for the programming that we need for our kids,” Superintendent T.J. Potts said.
District leaders have been working with FEH Design to fine-tune details of a proposal to expand the district’s high school and make it into a single campus for all students. School board members are expected to decide in December whether to bring a bond measure supporting the project to voters. The vote would be in March.
Officials are planning a pair of open house events for later this month to show off their plans and to take public input.
If funds for the project are approved, district officials would construct additions on both ends of the current junior high and high school building, as well as an auxiliary gym. The existing building also would be renovated.
“Really what we’ve come up with is a one-campus setting, but it has a distinct elementary part of the building, a distinct high school part of the building, and in the middle is kind of a transition between the two with the middle school,” Potts said.
The district’s new single campus would have secure entrances that funnel visitors to the office before they can access the building. Other plans include rooms available for community use and new libraries for students at the different schools.
District leaders also would like to add a technology lab where students could work on coding and robotics. Officials have written grants that, if obtained, would fund the equipment regardless of whether a bond measure passes, Potts said.
The single campus also would have larger classrooms and more flexible spaces for small groups and differentiated learning.
“We’re just trying to provide the best learning environment for our kids, and we feel if we can get to that one campus, that that’s going to be the best option,” school board President Glen Foote said.
District officials estimate the total project cost would be around $16.5 million. However, they likely would ask voters to approve a bond issue of $10 million to $10.5 million and then fund the rest with 1-cent sales tax money, grants and funds the district has saved, Potts said.
There also is potential for the district to receive some funds the state has set aside for school construction.
In April, voters rejected a $12 million bond measure for the project. Foote said one issue people raised for the last vote was that they wanted more clarity on the district’s plans. School officials hope to address that issue.
“It’s a little more visual and gives you some more perspective on how the different transitions would go from one school to another,” he said.