Police said a pedestrian was injured when he was struck by a vehicle Sunday night in Dubuque.
Bruce E. Krebs, 67, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment, according to Dubuque police.
The crash occurred at about 7:50 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Dodge Street and Wacker Drive. Police said Krebs was walking south across Dodge in an unmarked crosswalk against a red light when he was struck by an eastbound vehicle driven by Gregory A. Foley, 57, of Dubuque.
Krebs was cited with not properly yielding when in an unmarked crosswalk. Foley was cited with failure to provide proof of financial liability and operation of a motor vehicle with expired registration.