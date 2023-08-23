CASCADE, Iowa — Barb Otting, of Cascade, recently received a 2023 Governor’s Volunteer Award for her passionate volunteer work with NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Dubuque.
The award is given to people who demonstrate “outstanding volunteer service in the State of Iowa” and is part of the Iowa Commission on Volunteer Service.
NAMI is a national, grassroots organization that seeks to build better lives for people affected by mental health issues. Otting first got involved as a family member peer in a class on how to help diagnosed family members and quickly became passionate about the organization’s goals.
Since then, Otting has been volunteering for 16 years along with her husband, Mark. While NAMI provides a variety of services aimed at helping those diagnosed with serious mental illnesses, Otting’s focus is on equipping the families of those who have been diagnosed with the tools they need to help their loved ones and themselves. As director of families, a facilitator of the NAMI Family Support Group and an educator for the free Family to Family eight-week class, Otting works to facilitate support groups that meet on the first and third Thursdays of the month.
“When someone is first diagnosed, that person needs a lot of understanding, love, empathy and education,” said Otting. “They’re in the middle of experiencing a health condition, so you have the families over here who don’t even know how to help them. These conditions can be overwhelming to the person experiencing them and to their loved ones.”
Otting said the classes are evidence-based and promote a healthy understanding of mental health conditions, increase coping skills and empower participants to become advocates for their family members.
“Education gives you power,” she said. “When you figure out how to take care of yourself, how to help your loved one manage their illness, the evidence supports that the more of this you do, the better you’ll be able to manage your own illness or your loved one’s illness and your own lives.”
This year, Otting and her husband also are teaching a new class called NAMI Basics geared toward those age 22 or younger who are experiencing mental health symptoms. Otting said the goal is to end the stigma around mental health and make it more approachable so youth are more willing to get help.
Otting said she “doesn’t volunteer for awards,” but out of her passion to educate and help as many families as she can. She currently is focusing on recruiting more volunteers and left her job as a nurse last August to dedicate more time to NAMI.
Otting’s next course is Monday, Aug. 28, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. in Dubuque. All classes are free. The program center is located at 225 W. Sixth St. To contact Otting, call 563-590-2512 or email barb@namidubuque.org.