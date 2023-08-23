Governor award
Barb Otting (right) receives a 2023 Governor’s Volunteer Award June 6 from Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds at a ceremony in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

CASCADE, Iowa — Barb Otting, of Cascade, recently received a 2023 Governor’s Volunteer Award for her passionate volunteer work with NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Dubuque.

The award is given to people who demonstrate “outstanding volunteer service in the State of Iowa” and is part of the Iowa Commission on Volunteer Service.

