Two hundred high school seniors in Wisconsin — including eight local students — have been selected to receive Herb Kohl Foundation scholarships.

In addition, about 115 educators and their schools also will receive financial awards, according to a press release.

Selected students each receive $10,000 scholarships, while $6,000 awards will go to the selected teachers and principals and their schools.

The program was established by Kohl, a well-known philanthropist and businessman, in 1990. The foundation has awarded nearly $25 million to Wisconsin educators, principals, students and schools, the release stated.

This year’s local recipients are:

Excellence Scholars

  • Bree Buxton, of Kieler, Wahlert Catholic High School, Dubuque
  • Nikolaos Karavergos, of Shullsburg, Shullsburg High School
  • Kristin Muench, of Lancaster, Lancaster High School
  • Randall Winch, of Fennimore, Fennimore High School

Initiative Scholars

  • Enni Canales-Irias, of Darlington, Darlington High School
  • Talea Grady, of Platteville, Platteville High School
  • Makayla Krantz, of Belmont, Belmont Junior/Senior High School
  • Kayla May, of Blue River, Riverdale High School, Muscoda

Teacher Fellows

  • Eric Mumm, of Lancaster, Lancaster High School

