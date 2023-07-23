MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A man has been sentencing to five years in prison for hitting another man with a metal pipe in rural Maquoketa, resulting in more than 10 fractures in the man’s skull.
Louis L. Cubbage Jr., 52, of Wheatland, Iowa, was recently given the sentence in Iowa District Court of Jackson County after pleading guilty to charges of willful injury and driving while barred.
The sentencing order from Iowa District Court Judge Meghan Corbin states that Cubbage will receive credit for time already served. He also must pay a $1,025 fine and 15% surcharge.
Recommended for you
Court documents state that authorities were told July 19, 2022, that Sean L. Haylock, of Oxford Junction, Iowa, had been hit on the head with a steel pipe by Cubbage in rural Maquoketa. Cubbage was living in Baldwin, Iowa, at the time of the incident.
Haylock was found to have more than 10 fractures in his skull and a brain bleed, documents state. He was transferred to an Iowa City hospital for further treatment.
Haylock told authorities there were two mufflers abandoned on Hurtsville Road, and he planned to install one on his truck. Documents state that Haylock saw Cubbage install one of the mufflers on his own truck, so Haylock removed the muffler from Cubbage’s truck and planned to use it himself.
Witnesses reported Cubbage then approached Haylock with a steel pipe behind his back, yelling at Haylock about the muffler.
“(Witnesses) said when Sean opened the driver’s door and stepped out, Louis immediately took a ‘full force baseball swing’ with the steel pipe and struck Sean in the side of the head,” documents state.
Haylock reported that “everything went black for about 10 minutes,” documents state. Cubbage fled the scene.
Documents state Cubbage called authorities July 20 and said he was upset because it had taken him more than three hours to install the muffler on his truck before Haylock took it.
“Louis said when Sean exited the (vehicle) he struck Sean in the head with the metal pipe because he thought he lunged at him,” documents state.