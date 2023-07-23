MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A man has been sentencing to five years in prison for hitting another man with a metal pipe in rural Maquoketa, resulting in more than 10 fractures in the man’s skull.

Louis L. Cubbage Jr., 52, of Wheatland, Iowa, was recently given the sentence in Iowa District Court of Jackson County after pleading guilty to charges of willful injury and driving while barred.

