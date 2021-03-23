Dubuque Community Schools leaders will spend the coming months crafting proposals to potentially reduce the number of schools in the district.
School board members at a work session on Monday gave Superintendent Stan Rheingans the go-ahead to hash out the specifics of what such a move could look like, how much it would cost and how it could be funded.
District leaders have said such considerations are necessary to the long-term financial future of the district following years of low state aid increases, and that changing the configuration of the district’s schools could help reduce operational costs.
“I think the general public will look at us, or look at this project or whatever it comes out to be, that we’re looking down the road long-term, that this is going to be cost-efficient and long-term, it’s going to be good for our students, good for our finances” Board Vice President Jim Prochaska said.
Earlier this year, district leaders shared with board members projections that showed the district’s unspent balance decreasing in the coming years. They also showed how the district could decrease expenses by reducing the number of middle schools from three to two and reconfiguring or combining some smaller elementary schools into larger ones.
On Monday, Rheingans sought to gauge board members’ seriousness about moving forward on those ideas and crafting more specific proposals. Board members generally gave their support for Rheingans to move forward.
Board Member Nancy Bradley said she appreciates that the proposals would seek to reduce expenses without taking away from direct services, increasing class sizes or cutting programs.
“This seems to me a very viable and beneficial way to look ahead and see better hope of preserving ... the hopes and dreams and the mission and the vision that we have for our kids and their learning,” she said.
Board members also heard from Tim Oswald, a managing director at Piper Sandler Cos., about possible funding mechanisms for school projects.
Oswald said that the district could borrow $69 million in fiscal year 2026 using sales tax dollars. The district also could consider asking the public to approve a general obligation bond issue or an increase to the district’s physical plant and equipment levy.
Oswald also noted that if the district could limit its spending increases in the coming years, it could reduce other components of its tax levy to offset the impact of a voter-approved bond issuance.
Rheingans said his initial goal would be to bring board members a middle school plan and an elementary school plan, which would likely take a few months to assemble.
He said the board would likely have a work session in the summer or fall to take a closer look at those proposals.