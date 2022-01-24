Hillcrest Family Services officials have learned a lot since opening their mental health access hub in Dubuque but have faced challenges with referrals and a need for more substance abuse services.
Hillcrest opened its A New Day Walk-In Center and Telehealth Resource Network in mid-August, creating a mental health access hub for Dubuque County. In 23 weeks of operation, 546 patients have used the facility’s services, Janae Schmitt, Hillcrest’s director of certified community behavioral health clinics and community outreach programs, told the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors on Monday.
“We’ve seen a rise in use week-by-week,” she said. “We had 48 folks throughout just last week coming in. Patients have presented for housing, transportation, service navigation, therapy services, medication services and substance use services.”
This growing number of users has provided Hillcrest with a lot of data and early experience, Schmitt said. One thing officials have learned is how difficult it has been to refer clients who need higher-level care than is provided at the center.
Clients who visit access hubs in the state but need more acute care are referred to a larger “access center,” designated by Mental Health/Disability Services of the East Central Region, where they can receive the services they need.
“What I’d be looking for is some number of your referrals and the types of referrals made to those full access centers,” said Supervisor Ann McDonough, who represents the county on the East Central Region’s governing board.
Schmitt said referrals have been a big problem.
“We call more than just the access centers in just Linn and Johnson (counties), because they don’t have space,” she said. “We’ve even called Dallas County (and Black Hawk County). In recent months, the centers have been full.”
Another challenge Hillcrest officials have identified is that many clients want or need both brain health and substance abuse treatment.
As Hillcrest moves into its next phase for A New Day, officials plan to include more substance abuse treatment offerings, Schmitt said. Officials are looking at offering support groups for people with both brain health and substance abuse needs and using the currently vacant second floor of the center for more treatment space, along with other nearby buildings on the Hillcrest campus.
“On a high level, we’re diversifying our services, looking for an ability to serve different subsets of our community,” she said.
Hillcrest has also hired four certified alcohol and drug use counselors in recent months.
During a budget work session on Monday, county Mental Health/Disability Services Coordinator Ann Cameron Williams also proposed directing 20% of her time in the next year to substance abuse treatment work. That would mean only 80% of Williams’ salary would be reimbursed by the East Central Region, compared to the 100% that is now. The county would pick up the rest of her salary. Her current total salary is $73,553.
Supervisors expressed support for that carve-out of Williams’ time because she said she wanted to take on the work.