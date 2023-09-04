Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-state area. In addition to this development from Dubuque, we will share other news in Tuesday’s edition.
A Madison, Wis.-area couple with local ties soon will open a new gym in Dubuque.
Burn Boot Camp is set to open in November at 3415 Stoneman Road near Kennedy Mall. The business will be run by Tiffany Raisbeck and Kyle Hoppman, of Mount Horeb, Wis.
Raisebeck and Hoppman grew up in Grant and Lafayette counties, respectively. Their Dubuque gym will be the fourth Burn Boot Camp location in Iowa and one of hundreds of franchise locations across the country.
“We’re so excited to bring the (Burn Boot Camp) community that we’ve learned to love to another community like Dubuque,” Raisbeck said. “There’s a lot of power in being in a community where you feel empowered and inspired and where you’re surrounded by people who want you to succeed.”
The couple chose Dubuque for its relative distance from other Burn Boot Camps and proximity to family. The gym will offer a structured schedule of 45-minute “boot camps” with workouts aimed at all-around fitness.
The routine changes regularly, Raisbeck said, so members can expect a different experience each visit. Members also take part in one-on-one visits with a fitness trainer and can access free child care during their visit.
“Burn is for everyone, but it’s especially good for those who struggle with going to the gym and not knowing what to do,” Raisbeck said. “Everything is structured out for you, and someone’s there to tell you what exercise to do, how to do it and for how many reps.”
Construction currently is underway on the gym, which Hoppman said will include a “floating floor” aimed at creating a softer gym surface that reduces strain on joints and minimizes the risk of injury.
The couple plans to offer free “pop-up” camps in October, which will be free for prospective members to get a feel for the workout pace and atmosphere. They also plan to set up a booth at Dubuque Farmers Market to meet with potential clients.
“We’re hoping to grow a community of fitness for everyone (in Dubuque),” Hoppman said. “I’m looking forward to kicking this off.”
Updates on Burn Boot Camp’s Dubuque location can be found online at bit.ly/BurnDBQ or on the “Burn Boot Camp — Dubuque, IA” Facebook page.
